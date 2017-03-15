Edmonton Oilers’ offence comes alive in 7-1 win over Dallas Stars

Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game losing skid with a 7-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Benoit Pouliot, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, David Desharnais, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (36-24-9), who are now 2-2-1 through five games of a lengthy eight-game homestand.

Brett Ritchie scored in response for the Stars (27-32-10), who have lost three straight.

Zack Kassian fed it to Pouliot in the slot and he beat Dallas goalie Antti Niemi up high for a 1-0 lead. It was Pouliot’s first goal in 28 games and sixth of the season.

A booming Klefbom point shot on the power play beat a screened Niemi to make it 2-0. The Oilers had 13 first period shots to the Stars’ five on Edmonton starter Cam Talbot.

Talbot finished the game with 22 saves.

Nurse scored his fourth of the season on a wrist shot from the top of the circle as another Oilers defender got in on the scoring two minutes into the second period.

Ritchie beat Talbot stick-side to get the Stars back into the game six minutes into the second.

Edmonton made it 4-1 midway through the second as Desharnais batted home a rebound off the boards for his second in five games as an Oiler.

Niemi was chased from the Dallas net less than two minutes later as Maroon earned his 22nd of the season. Lehtonen came in to replace him in goal.

Edmonton kept on coming in the third period, getting goals from Nugent-Hopkins (14th) and McDavid (24th) 1:43 apart to make it 7-1.

Niemi stopped 15-of-20 shots and Lehtonen turned aside 7-of-9 shots.

The two teams are both back on the ice on Thursday, as the Oilers play the Boston Bruins and the Stars head to Vancouver to face the Canucks.

Notes: It was the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Dallas won the first encounter 3-2, with Edmonton taking the second game 5-2… Stars winger Remi Elie, who got his first NHL goal in San Jose on Sunday, played on Dallas’ top line. Elie was a linemate of Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Erie of the OHL… Forward Anton Slepyshev returned to the Edmonton lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past four games.