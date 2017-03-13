Tory tells Ontario’s finance minister Toronto needs increased transit, housing funding

Toronto’s mayor says the city’s relationship with the province “won’t get back to business as usual” until Toronto’s needs are met in Ontario’s budget.

After a meeting between John Tory and Finance Minister Charles Sousa at city hall on Monday, Tory told reporters the city’s relationship with the province has not recovered since Premier Kathleen Wynne rejected Toronto’s road toll plan.

Tory said he told Sousa that the upcoming provincial budget must address Toronto’s growing needs for transit and housing.

“It is Ontario’s largest city, it’s Ontario’s economic powerhouse and it’s Canada’s global champion, and it needs investment,” said Tory.

“We need a better deal with the province when it comes to transit, housing, and when it comes to the regional highways that we fund entirely, and when it comes to the economic potential of the city’s waterfront.”

Sousa told reporters he listened and said he understands Toronto has growing demands on its core services.