NB Premier Brian Gallant takes to Twitter to announce engagement

Brian Gallant, the premier of New Brunswick, is engaged.

The 34-year-old, who is Canada’s youngest premier, made the announcement on his Twitter Monday morning with a post in both English and French. His office later confirmed the engagement to Global News.

Life update: Karine said yes to spending the rest of her life with me. Blaze and I couldn't be happier! pic.twitter.com/I248qUHb2a — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) March 13, 2017

Gallant said in his tweet that Karine Lavoie said “yes to spending the rest of her life with [him].”

He also said he and his dog Blaze “couldn’t be happier.”

The tweet included a photo showing Gallant holding Lavoie in his arms, both of them smiling, with him wearing a Boston Red Sox T-shirt, a baseball cap and jacket and jeans.

An announcement was also made on his Facebook page which has garnered more than 900 likes as of 2 p.m. AT.