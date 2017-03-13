NB Premier Brian Gallant takes to Twitter to announce engagement
Brian Gallant, the premier of New Brunswick, is engaged.
The 34-year-old, who is Canada’s youngest premier, made the announcement on his Twitter Monday morning with a post in both English and French. His office later confirmed the engagement to Global News.
Gallant said in his tweet that Karine Lavoie said “yes to spending the rest of her life with [him].”
He also said he and his dog Blaze “couldn’t be happier.”
The tweet included a photo showing Gallant holding Lavoie in his arms, both of them smiling, with him wearing a Boston Red Sox T-shirt, a baseball cap and jacket and jeans.
An announcement was also made on his Facebook page which has garnered more than 900 likes as of 2 p.m. AT.
