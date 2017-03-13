Canada
March 13, 2017 11:07 am
Updated: March 13, 2017 11:19 am

Halifax-area firm gets $7.3M rescue boat contract for Arctic patrol ships

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: Workers construct components of the Arctic offshore patrol ships at the Irving shipbuilding facility in Halifax on Friday, March 4, 2016. A Halifax area boat builder has been awarded a $7.3 million contract to provide multi-role rescue boats for Canada's new Arctic patrol ships.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A Halifax area boat builder has been awarded a $7.3 million contract to provide multi-role rescue boats for Canada’s new Arctic patrol ships.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: First look at Arctic Offshore Patrol Ship under construction

Story continues below

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., says Rosborough Boats will construct two 8.5 metre rigid hull inflatable boats for each of the six patrol vessels being constructed at the Halifax Shipyard as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The boats will be used by the Royal Canadian Navy in all conditions.

The primary role will be as a fast rescue boat, but it will also be used for marshalling and towing lifeboats, and deploying and supporting naval boarding parties.

The contract for Rosborough Boats will see the company add two new positions to its work complement of 12 full-time employees in the first half of this year.

Another Nova Scotia firm, A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. of Meteghan River, will build the composite hulls and components for the boats, employing 15 people.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd.
Arctic patrol ships
Halifax
halifax shipyard
Irving
Irving Shipbuilding
Rosborough Boats
Royal Canadian Navy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News