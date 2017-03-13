Charges laid in connection with 2013 homicide of Matthew Sudds

Halifax Regional Police have laid a charge of first degree murder in connection with the homicide of Matthew Sudds, whose body was found in a ditch along Africville Road in October of 2013.

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, 32, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Surrey, British Columbia on Friday afternoon.

Whynder is currently in police custody and will be brought back to Nova Scotia to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to answer to the murder charge.

Sources say Whynder is the same man who was involved in a double shooting on Gottingen Street last year. The shooting left Naricho Clayton, 23, dead and left Whynder with life-threatening injures.

WATCH: Exclusive video shows police and EHS responding to a late night fatal shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Tuesday, April 19, 2016.

In May 2014, two people – a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested in connection with Sudds’ murder – but were released without any charges.

Sudds’ death was part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

It is unclear at this time if the program was accessed to make an arrest in this case.

