8 people detained in Manitoba by Canada Border Services Agency under immigration holds

Manitoba Justice confirmed to Global News that eight people have been detained by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) under an immigration hold.

The justice department said as of March 9, there were a total of 8 immigration holds in custody in Manitoba correctional facilities.

One person is in the Winnipeg Remand Centre, three people are in Milner Ridge, two are being held in Brandon Correctional Centre, and 2 in Headingley.

“Manitoba Corrections is holding these individuals on the strength of an order of detention from the CBSA,” the statement from Manitoba Justice said.

As far as whether the immigration hold refers to refugees or not, the justice department said it cannot confirm this.

The office of Ralph Goodale, Federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, has confirmed it will send comment on this to Global News.