Devastating fire destroys barn full of antique cars worth millions north of Olds

A fire north of Olds, Alta. destroyed a barn which housed an extensive car and tractor collection Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Range Road 14 and Township Road 334 at around 3:45 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a massive shop of approximately 40,000 sq. ft. “with smoke and flames end-to-end.”

Firefighters worked to control the fire for hours as fuel tanks could be heard exploding.

Officials said other structures including two homes nearby were threatened.

No one was in the dairy barn at the time and no injuries have been reported.

There was some minor damage to firefighting equipment due to freezing conditions.

The barn and its contents, including vintage and one-of-a-kind automobiles, restored farm machinery, and collectibles were all lost.

Officials said damage from the fire is expected to be more than $3 million.

It was determined that the fire started near an area within the shop where a notable quantity of automotive paints was stored.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

-With files from Kris Laudien