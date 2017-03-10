King Kong statue bursts into flames at ‘Kong: Skull Island’ premiere

A large King Kong statue erupted into flames Thursday night at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Many people fled the scene, while others pulled out their phones to capture the blazing eruption.

The raging fire reportedly began early in the evening, after dancers finished a routine where they danced around a fire.

Spectators thought the inferno was part of the show before the danger of the situation became apparent, Australia’s 9NEWS reports.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The film’s stars —Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson — were not in attendance, but there were U.S. consulate officials who were rushed into the theatre.

‘Kong: Skull Island’ hits theatres March 10.

(You can watch the King Kong fire in the video above.)