Design for Halifax’s 1st monument to women to be unveiled today

The design for a unique monument that pays tribute to women – a first for the city of Halifax – is expected to be unveiled Thursday during a ceremony at city hall.

The bronze sculpture, called “A Woman on the Waterfront,” will honour women volunteers during the Second World War.

City hall is filled with people anxious to see the design for the "Woman on the Waterfront" monument

It is expected to feature realistic depictions of three females from three generations, and one of them will be African Nova Scotian.

The plan is to place the monument in a busy spot along the city’s waterfront boardwalk, across from the Port of Halifax building, in mid-November.

Of the 280 statues in Halifax, fewer than a dozen show women – and virtually all of them are mythical figures, such as fairies and nymphs.

The project, announced last June, is being led by the Halifax Women’s History Society.

The Halifax Women's History Society says we need to acknowledge the place of women in Canadian History

The group’s chairwoman, Janet Guildford, has said a monument to women is long overdue.

“In this city, there are no monuments to women at all,” Guildford said in an interview when the project was announced.

“There has been a tendency, when there are big events, to think of the roles of men. We forget the vital role that women played in every undertaking in our history.”

Guilford, a retired women’s history professor based in Halifax, said she was inspired to get the job done by her three-year-old granddaughter.

“I don’t want to walk along the waterfront with her in a few years and have her say to me, ‘Why are there no women here, Nana?’ It’s really important for people to see themselves in the public art of their communities.”

That sentiment has already taken hold in other Canadian cities, where tributes to women have been popping up over the past two decades.

The “Women are Persons! Monument” in Calgary, unveiled in 1999, pays tribute to the “Famous Five” Alberta women who fought to have Canadian women recognized constitutionally as “persons.” A similar monument was erected in Ottawa in 2000.

A statue of Laura Secord, a heroine in the War of 1812, was unveiled in Ottawa in 2006.

And the renowned Canadian artist Emily Carr was immortalized in a statue unveiled in Victoria, B.C., in 2010.