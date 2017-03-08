Longtime Toronto school teacher killed in Costa Rica

TORONTO – A spokeswoman with the Toronto District School Board is confirming a longtime teacher in the city’s east end has died in Costa Rica, in what police say may have been a mugging.

Shari Schwartz-Maltz says Bruce McCallum had been on sabbatical from his job at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.

Media in Costa Rica are reporting that residents of the town of Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, found the body of a Canadian man lying on the street early Sunday morning.

The reports say that the country’s Judicial Investigation Police identified the victim as McCallum, 58.

Police say his camera was missing, as well as other belongings, leading investigators to believe he was stabbed while being robbed.

Schwartz-Maltz says McCallum, who worked at the school for 18 years, was known as a talented math teacher who had a knack for teaching students who struggled with the subject.

She says the school plans to hold a memorial Thursday morning for McCallum.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, principal Carol Richards-Sauer says McCallum died on the weekend after “after a senseless act of violence abroad.”