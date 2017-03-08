NB marijuana producer Organigram hires law firm to battle class-action lawsuit

New Brunswick medical marijuana producer Organigram says it will aggressively defend itself against a class-action lawsuit launched after unapproved pesticides were found in its products.

Moncton-based Organigram Inc. said it was served notice Monday about the suit, filed on behalf of users of medical marijuana that was found to contain low levels of myclobutanil and bifenazate, pesticides not approved for use by licensed growers.

The statement of claim alleges Organigram breached its contract with customers to provide a certified organic product free from unauthorized pesticides.

The proposed class-action, filed by the Halifax-based Wagners law firm in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, has not yet been certified and contains allegations not tested in court.

In a news release Tuesday, Organigram CEO Denis Arsenault said all marijuana harvested since a voluntary recall has tested negative for pesticides.

He said all non-insured users were offered a credit equal to the price of the recalled product.