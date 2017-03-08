Ottawa announces $650M for sexual and reproductive health

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau say the federal government plans to spend $650 million over three years for sexual and reproductive health.

The government says its support – unveiled on International Women’s Day – will focus on sexuality education, improving reproductive health services and investing in family planning and contraceptives.

Later today, Trudeau will also watch 338 young women – one for every riding in the country – take seats in the House of Commons as part of Daughters of the Vote, a program aimed at encouraging their involvement in leadership, government and politics.

Trudeau has promised to promote gender equality at home and abroad, but advocates for the rights of women and girls say he still has a lot of work to do.

They are calling for more subsidized child care spaces, a national strategy to end gender-based violence and a new law to ensure men and women get equal pay for work of equal value.