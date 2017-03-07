Avalanche kills Austrian back-country skier north of Revelstoke

An avalanche several kilometres north of Revelstoke has claimed the life of a back-country tourist.

RCMP say the incident happened Monday afternoon in the Gold Stream area, about 100 kilometres north of Revelstoke.

They say the victim was part of a guided group of five skiers who were going down the mountain in intervals.

Police say a guide and another man went down the hill and the avalanche was triggered when the victim followed. The remaining two skiers managed to avoid the avalanche.

The victim was transported by air-ambulance to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke where he was pronounced deceased.

He’s been identified as a 52 year old resident of Austria.