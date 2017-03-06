Gas prices on the rise in Metro Vancouver

Just before spring break, when thousands of B.C. families will be on the road, gas prices have spiked to the highest levels seen since 2013.

The price of regular gas is up around 20 cents per litre over this time last year and it could hit $1.41 a litre by the end of the week, according to gas industry experts.

“I think you’re going to be looking at another three or four cents a litre,” said Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com.

“So if you don’t like a dollar thirty-six point nine or a dollar thirty-seven point nine… we’re already at looking another one penny increase for Wednesday, that’s already booked.”

The spike in gas is being blamed on short supply caused by two Washington state refineries struggling with maintenance issues.

In 2013, high gas prices were linked to the cost of oil, which was more than $100 a barrel, but this time, McTeague says, the crimp in supply is due to the American refineries.

“Two refineries in Ferndale, Washington and some hiccups elsewhere are really behind these rising prices,” McTeague said.

McTeague expects the two U.S.-based refineries will get their operations back in order but it won’t be happening by the end of the week.

While it could be reasonable to lay about 80 per cent of the blame for the increase in gasoline prices on refineries, McTeague says it’s also the gas stations themselves.

“There’s about 10 to 15 per cent [of the increase] that’s compliments of our good old gas stations themselves, who have now decided they want to take, not 10 cents as a retail margin, they want 12 and even 13 cents a litre. So awful timing for them to compound the misery of motorists.”

This is a new high by gas stations, McTeague said. Chevron, Esso and Shell all raised their retail margin by two full cents a litre in the past two weeks.

When’s the best time to buy?

McTeague says it’s always better to buy on the weekends. Or if motorists are willing to drive south of the border, gas is a better price, even with the exchange rate.