Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher picks up first victory at Brier

March 6, 2017 5:46 pm

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher has his first victory at the Tim Hortons Brier.

He defeated New Brunswick’s Mike Kennedy 7-2 on Monday afternoon at Mile One Centre.

Like Kennedy, Bottcher and his Edmonton-based teammates are 1-3 after six draws of round-robin play.

Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and Canada’s Kevin Koe are the only unbeaten rinks at 3-0.

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs defeated Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 9-5, Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard beat Saskatchewan’s Adam Casey 8-3 and B.C.’s John Morris edged Nova Scotia’s Jamie Murphy 4-3.

Round-robin play continues through Friday morning. The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

