Former deputy premier Don McMorris rejoins Sask. Party caucus after impaired driving conviction

After resigning from cabinet and the Saskatchewan Party caucus following his DUI charge, Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris is once again a member of caucus.
Premier Brad Wall announced Monday that McMorris wrote a letter asking to rejoin caucus, and he was voted back in on Monday.
READ MORE: Former deputy premier Don McMorris charged with impaired driving
McMorris resigned from cabinet after being charged with impaired driving last August. He was pulled over on Highway 1 near White City on August 6 at 11:30 a.m.
At the time, McMorris was the deputy premier and minister responsible for both SGI and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.
READ MORE: Former Sask. deputy premier Don McMorris pleads guilty to drunk driving
McMorris has sat as a independent MLA since his resignation.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.