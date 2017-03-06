Saskatchewan Politics

Former deputy premier Don McMorris rejoins Sask. Party caucus after impaired driving conviction

After resigning from cabinet and the Saskatchewan Party caucus following his DUI charge, Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris is once again a member of caucus.

Premier Brad Wall announced Monday that McMorris wrote a letter asking to rejoin caucus, and he was voted back in on Monday.

McMorris resigned from cabinet after being charged with impaired driving last August. He was pulled over on Highway 1 near White City on August 6 at 11:30 a.m.

At the time, McMorris was the deputy premier and minister responsible for both SGI and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

McMorris has sat as a independent MLA since his resignation.

