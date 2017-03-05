Warm welcome for refugees from local quilters

WINNIPEG — A group of 19 quilters got together last year to put their artistic talents to use as many Syrian refugee families continue to come over to Manitoba.

Last March, a group of quilters had the idea to partner up with the South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative. They wanted to put their skills to use in welcoming Manitoba’s newest arrivals.

Trudy Mattey with Riverview Quilters said the job of a quilt is so much more than looking beautiful and feeling warm. She said a quilt brings warmth in a very special way.

“They’re also made by people who want to do it [and] love to do it. By putting the quilts together they create warmth in every way. Warmth from your heart, warmth for your body,” Mattey said.

19 volunteer quilters came together to make 14 quilts for three families that were recently sponsored and arrived in Manitoba.

The South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative has helped sponsor many Syrian refugees in an effort to bring them over to the province.