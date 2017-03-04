IHIT investigates suspicious death after body found on rural property in Abbotsford
Homicide investigators are in Abbotsford Saturday morning after a man’s body was discovered on a rural property.
A passerby spotted the body in the 4500-block of Ross Road just after 5 p.m. Friday. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the investigation is in its early stages but the death appears to be targeted and suspicious.
Police have closed off Ross Road between Township Line Road and Downes Road.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
More to come…
