Release of Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse of children prompts backlash

The release of a Montreal priest accused of sexually assaulting children has prompted swift backlash.

56-year-old Brian Boucher is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of children.

He was released on bail on Thursday with several conditions, including staying away from minors.

READ MORE: Montreal priest charged with sexual assault spanning 15 years

The Committee of Victims of Priests says the fact that Boucher was transferred from church to church was a sign something was wrong.

The group’s members believe it’s time for an investigation into the upper echelons of Quebec’s Catholic Church.

“If the alleged facts are proven in court, then there must be an investigation by the Montreal Police as to any accomplices, members of the clergy who were aware, who decided to close their eyes on the fact that there is a priest moved around to abuse children and he was allowed to do this,” committee member Carlo Tarini said.

“It’s totally unfathomable that this was allowed to happen in ten different parishes.”

The Archdiocese of Montreal said on its website that it worked closely with Montreal Police in relation to the case.

Archdiocese officials say they acted as soon as they learned about the allegations, removing Boucher from all church ministry and launching an internal investigation.

Weekend services at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish in the Town of Mount Royal, where Boucher last preached, will now be led by the Archdiocese’s head of the anglophone community, Raymond Lafontaine.