2 downtown London banks robbed 10 minutes apart, suspect in police custody
One man is in police custody after two banks in downtown London were robbed just ten minutes apart.
Police responded to a robbery call at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Scotiabank branch on Richmond Street just north of Dundas Street.
Several units were dispatched to the area but the male suspect left before officers arrived on scene.
Then at 4:40 p.m., police responded to a second robbery at the Royal Bank of Canada branch near the corner of Richmond and King Street, and arrested a suspect at the scene.
The investigation is in its early stages but police say the robberies appear to be linked.
“The investigation is being continued by the Street Crime Unit,” said Cst. Kimberly Flett.
There were no reports of injuries.
