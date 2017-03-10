Alberta mom who drugged, killed 9-year-old daughter set to be sentenced

An Alberta woman who drugged and killed her nine-year-old daughter is expected to learn her fate on Friday.

Laura Coward, 50, pleaded guilty last month to the second-degree murder of Amber Lucius.

The girl was reported missing Aug. 31, 2014, and her mother was arrested two days later near Sundre in west-central Alberta. She was standing outside a burned truck in which her daughter’s body was discovered.

A police officer who came upon the burned vehicle saw a handwritten note on the outside of the driver’s door that read: “Help me. It was an accident. Locked keys in.”

Coward had Amber for the weekend and, on a trip to a remote area, gave her a toxic but non-lethal dose of a prescription sleeping medication. She mistakenly thought Amber was dead and filled the truck — with Amber unconscious inside — with paper and plastic totes before setting it on fire with a propane torch and closing the door.

An autopsy suggested the girl died of a combination of hypothermia, smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity.

Coward faces an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Crown prosecutor Jillian Pawlow urged the judge to require Coward spend 20 years in custody before she can seek parole.

Coward’s lawyer, Jim Lutz, argued his client should be allowed to apply for parole in 10 to 12 years. He suggested her guilty plea was an indication of remorse.

With files from Global News