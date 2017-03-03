Edmonton soldiers leave for 6-month mission to train Ukrainian troops

About 100 Edmonton soldiers are en route to Ukraine as part of a six-month training mission for local troops.

The soldiers left Friday morning and will make a stop in Manitoba to pick up additional troops before continuing their journey.

The group is heading to Ukraine as part of Operation UNIFIER, which saw the Canadian government start sending troops there in summer 2015.

“[The operation is] to develop their capabilities across a wide spectrum of operations, ranging from combat, tactics, combat engineering, medicine and logistics,” said Major Alex Nitu, the deputy commanding officer for Operation UNIFIER.

“It’s very pertinent to what they’re engaged with currently, especially towards their eastern border. [They’re] skills they deemed as necessary to help professionalize their force and to also become self-sufficient in those regards.”

The mission is not combat but Brigadier-General Simon Hetherington said the skills provided to the local Ukrainian troops will save their lives.

“As these soldiers go through the training, they then go off to the anti-terror operation, really the front of their combat situation to the east in Ukraine,” he said.

“It’s developing a professional force for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They want us there to help them build them, to become an institution much like the others in NATO and much like ours.”

Hetherington admits there is a long road ahead for the local soldiers.

“A success is measured by the professionalism they gain over time and the successes that they achieve on the battlefield,” he said.

The mission is set to expire on March 31 and there is no word yet on whether the federal government plans to extend it.

“The bottom line is we’re prepared to carry on and support. The soldiers we are saying farewell to this morning are going for six months. They’re ready to adapt to whatever changes may come in the mission,” Hetherington said.

The plane bringing this deployment to Ukraine will return with approximately 30 soldiers who have been there since August 2016.