Police reporting ‘significant spike’ in recent Scarborough residential break-ins

Toronto police are advising the public of a significant spike in break-and-enters targeting Scarborough homes.

Police say residential break-and-enters are up 43 per cent over the past two months in 42 Division.

The area is bounded between Highway 401 (south), Victoria Park Avenue (west), Steeles Avenue (north), and Pickering Town Line (east).

Police say the majority of the break-ins happened during daytime hours, with the suspect(s) targeting homes with front entrances concealed or obstructed by bushes, hedges, trees or glass enclosures.

Several of the cases revealed the suspects avoided suspicion or detection by canvassing or acting as door-to-door solicitors.

In some of the cases, residents or neighbours were home at the time of the offence and confronted the suspects. However, police were not able to investigate immediately as the residents had waited too long before reporting the crime.

Toronto police say one of the most effective tools for police to help fight and prevent crime is citizens out in the community staying alert.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious or illegal behaviour in their neighbourhoods to police or via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.