Government promises help for B.C. teen with autism who hits himself

The B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development is promising support to a Burnaby teen who has autism and hits himself constantly.

On Wednesday, Global News reported the story of Mike Chand, who was desperate to help his teenage son, Akash. The 18-year-old punches himself hundreds of times a day, and has sometimes hit himself so hard he’s left covered in bruises.

Chand and his ex-wife have been battling the B.C. government for emergency help to look after their son, but have been hit with roadblocks.

“They told me, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t do anything,'” Chand told Global News this week.

Akash is aging out of the ministry’s care this year, making his parents even more desperate to find help as soon as possible.

“They have been advocating for years,” said Karla Verschoor, director of strategic initiatives for Inclusion BC, an advocacy organization for those with developmental disabilities. “They have taken every step they could to ensure their family’s living and getting the support they need, and they’re getting roadblocks at every level.”

The day after Global News’ story aired, the Minister for Children and Family Development promised to get Chand’s family the help they need.

“I’ve asked senior ministry officials to reach out and ensure that the immediate needs for this family are met and that an appropriate plan is in place for this young man,” Stephanie Cadieux said on Thursday.

Chand confirms the ministry has reached out to him and a plan for his son is in the works.

“I don’t know what to do with my son, all I know is that I love him very much and I know he loves me very much,” Chand said.

–With files from Catherine Urquhart