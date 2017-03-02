Alberta ‘a trusted friend to U.S.’: Premier Notley after trade trip to Washington

Premier Rachel Notley said her government’s mission to Washington, D.C. has been a “success,” adding that her efforts south of the border will likely benefit Alberta for months and years to come.

The premier said Thursday she met with members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, as well as senators, industry leaders and policy experts.

“There is, without question, an overwhelming understanding that Alberta is a trusted friend to the United States and we have a lot to offer,” she said. “And that our trade ties should be maintained and hopefully strengthened.”

Notley emphasized Alberta’s position on key issues such as pipelines, agriculture, the North American Free Trade Agreement and softwood lumber negotiations.

“We need to remember that these are our friends and there is uncertainty and volatility out there, but where we have good relationships that create good jobs, that are working – we shouldn’t be doing anything to disrupt those.”

As the first Canadian premier to meet with the Trump Administration, Notley told reporters it was critical to act early to make sure the new government understands the mutual benefits of the Alberta-U.S. relationship.

She said, while it is impossible to speculate on decision-making processes already underway and future policy decisions of the U.S. government, she will remain steadfast when it comes to protecting the interests of Albertans.

“While uncertainty remains on what future trade discussions will look like, there is zero uncertainty when it comes to my focus,” she said. “It is on protecting the good jobs that make life better for Alberta families.”

