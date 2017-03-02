Downtown economic summit looks to revitalize Calgary’s core when it gets underway Thursday

Calgary city councillors, business leaders and other stakeholders are set to discuss how the city’s core can be revitalized as it struggles during the downturn.

Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell and Ward 8 councillor Evan Woolley are behind the push to breathe new life into Calgary’s downtown.

A big concern heading into the summit is rising office vacancy rates.

That has city officials worried because the downtown businesses account for 40 per cent of non-residential tax revenue.

More than 150 business, community and government leaders have been invited to attend the summit, which starts Thursday afternoon.

Among them are officials from the City of Pittsburgh.

That city has gone through a similar downturn.

The Calgary summit will try to identify short, medium and long-term opportunities to bolster the core.

A report, including an action plan, will be presented to city councillors in the second quarter of this year.