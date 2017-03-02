Trudeau to visit Vancouver Island on Thursday

Cremazie
VICTORIA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring a military base in British Columbia on Thursday and meeting with Victoria’s mayor.

Trudeau’s itinerary says he’ll be at the naval base in Esquimalt on Thursday morning to go for a run with Defence Minister Harjit Saajan and members of the Canadian Forces.

Later, he is scheduled to tour the base and meet members of the military, before meeting with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps on Thursday afternoon.

Trudeau is also scheduled to speak with the media on the base.

His last public appearance in B.C. came at the end of January, when Trudeau walked in Vancouver’s Lunar New Year parade.

Trudeau will be in Vancouver on Friday for a first-hand look at the province’s growing opioid crisis.
