Darryl Sutter and former Flames captain Jarome Iginla reunite in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018

fourth-round pick.

Iginla, 39, joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him.

The Edmonton, Alta. native has played for the Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins during his 20-year NHL career.

The 6-ft.-1, 210-lb. forward was drafted in the first-round (11th overall) by the Dallas Stars during the 1995 NHL Entry Draft.

The last time Iginla played for Darryl Sutter – the current head coach of the Kings, they were both with the Calgary Flames.

Iginla, a former Flames captain, helped the Flames to the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2004 playoffs before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games.

Iginla was captain of the Flames for nine seasons, until he was traded to Pittsburgh during the 2012-13 season.

He had to waive his no-trade clause to join the Kings.

Iginla’s statistics have declined this season, but on trade deadline day, the 39-year-old said he still believes he can “help out and produce.”

“I’m very excited, I really appreciate Joe Sakic giving me the chance,” Iginla said.

He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.

The Kings’ also added veteran rental goaltender Ben Bishop over the weekend.

The 30-year-old joins Jonathan Quick in the Kings’ star-studded crease.

Los Angeles sent big forward Dwight King to the Montreal Canadiens to clear cap space for Iginla, who may play with captain Anze Kopitar.

Acquiring King was the latest move by Montreal to get bigger and tougher.

With files from the Associated Press