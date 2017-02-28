Police search for witnesses after Calgary woman found beaten outside bank

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following the death of a Calgary woman who was found badly beaten nearly a week ago outside a bank in the northwest community of Brentwood.

Officers were called after a security guard found a woman in distress outside the bank on Northland Drive N.W. at around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 22. Tisheena Simon, 28, died in hospital two days later.

Calgary police have ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators do not believe the attack was random and are asking anyone with information on the events leading up to her death to come forward.

You can contact police using the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877, or the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or through the website.