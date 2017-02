WINNIPEG — Good news for Winnipeg drivers. The city’s annual snow route parking ban has been lifted.

Thee ban was lifted at 7:01 a.m Tuesday.

It prohibited parking between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on all designated snow routes. Drivers can now park on designated snow routes all night.

No other winter parking bans are in place at this time.