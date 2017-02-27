B.C. approves expansion of TransCanada’s natural gas pipeline 

VICTORIA – The provincial government has approved the proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline in northeastern British Columbia.

The province says it has issued an environmental assessment certificate for TransCanada’s Towerbirch expansion project, which carries natural gas from B.C. across North America.

The line stretches 87 kilometres from near Dawson Creek and into northern Alberta.

TransCanada says in a statement that pipelines in the area currently don’t have enough capacity to handle growing production.

The province has set out 17 conditions for the project’s approval, including the creation of a heritage management plan and the company’s participation in efforts to monitor and assess the

effects of the project.

The National Energy Board previously recommended that Ottawa approve the proposed expansion, subject to 24 conditions.

The federal government is scheduled to make a decision by April 6.