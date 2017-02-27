‘It’s a total loss’: Fire destroys hotel bar in southern Manitoba

A hotel bar in southern Manitoba is completely in ruins after a massive fire tore through it Sunday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m., fire officials were called to a blaze at Oscar’s Bar and hotel in Letellier, Man.

Brian Zolondek, a resident in Letellier, said he was watching the Academy Awards with his wife, when she saw the fire out their window.

“She got up to get a glass of water… and looked out the window and it was in flames and it progressed from there. It was a huge massive fire,” he said.

“The whole building is completely gone. It’s a total loss,” he said.

When Zolondek went to bed around 11 p.m., he said the fire was still raging.

Losing business is a big blow for the town, which also saw its grocery store close last year, he said.

A Letellier resident owned the building for a couple of years, Zolondek said.

“He actually lived in the building I believe,” he said. “This was such a huge building too…hotel, bar and a restaurant.”

Zolondek said he believes there were no injuries.

Letellier is about 95 kilometres south of Winnipeg located in the Rural Municipality of Montcalm, Man.

