Fatal house fire leaves neighbourhood stunned

Neighbours are shocked after a fatal fire inside a Connaught Street home.

A man who many describe as kind and helpful died in the blaze.

Police and fire services were called to the 1700-block of Connaught Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I’ve never seen so much black, heavy smoke in my life, like gray, dark smoke. And the windows were just black. You couldn’t see inside,” neighbour Gloria Fox said.

Neighbour Brenda Tamaki described how the entire street was blocked off. “Police cars all over the back lane, everything, you couldn’t get in here if you wanted,” she said.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name because they say they’re still notifying his next of kin, but those who live on the block are mourning the loss of a man they call a great neighbour.

“He cut my grass, he painted, he put the Christmas lights up, he did odd jobs through the neighbourhood,” Tamaki said. “He was really, really good. He was well-liked, friendly in the neighbourhood. And we’ll miss him because he’s always helping everybody out.”

“I’ve been here 16 years on this block, and he was the first person to come and talk to me when I moved here. He was a very nice friendly man,” Fox said. “We’re going to miss him.”

Regina Police Service, the Coroner’s office and the fire department are all investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.