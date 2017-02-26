Donald Trump trolls Democrats on Twitter, claims DNC chair election rigged

U.S. President Donald Trump was quick to send out “congratulations” to newly-elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Thomas Perez on Saturday evening.

“I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!” Trump said.

Perez was quick to fire back, warning Trump that the Democrats will be Trump’s “worst nightmare.”

Trump was back at it again Sunday as he claimed the race was rigged against Bernie Sanders’ candidate, Keith Ellison, who finished second.

Sanders appeared on CNN Sunday morning and refuted Trump’s claim.

“No, he doesn’t have a point,” Sanders stated. “That’s what the system is.”

He went on to say Ellison needs to work to change the system.

Several times during the 2016 presidential campaign Trump declared the race to be the Democratic nominee for president was rigged against Sanders by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic establishment.

Clinton did not declare support for a candidate but is reported to be close friends with Perez.

Perez replaces Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was forced to resign from the post just ahead of the Democratic convention in late July after hacked emails appeared to show party officials favouring Clinton.

Wasserman Schultz joined Clinton’s campaign team within days of the convention.

Trump also declared the U.S. electoral process was rigged right into his final campaign stop in Florida.

Since winning the presidency, Trump has said on multiple occasions that 3-5 million people voted illegally in the U.S. election.