28 injured after vehicle plows into New Orleans parade crowd, driver appeared intoxicated

At least 28 people were injured after a vehicle was driven into a crowd of revellers at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

WATCH: New Orleans police chief says truck was traveling opposite direction of parade route

News station WCSH 6 tweeted a photo of police leading away a man in handcuffs.

Police say the driver who crashed into a crowd of parade revelers in New Orleans was "highly intoxicated," not an act of terror. pic.twitter.com/uYUlpLDBI1 — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) February 26, 2017

Harrison said that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.

Earlier, police spokeswoman Ambria Washington said that a dozen people were in critical condition, and that “that number could increase as the investigation is ongoing.”

WATCH: 21 patients transported to local hospitals, medical service director reports

The Times-Picayune reported that the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. local time.

One witness told the New Orleans Advocate that a silver truck zipped just a few feet away from her before crashing into a Chevrolet Malibu, causing it to strike a utility pole.

2 other cars involved in accident at Carrollton and Orleans as pickup hits revelers at Endymion. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/pYKsEXza3I — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) February 26, 2017

The Krewe of Endymion parade is one of the largest events leading up to New Orleans’ famed Mardi Gras celebrations on Feb. 28.

— With files from the Associated Press