February 24, 2017
Arkansas’ attorney-general wants 8 inmates executed but it needs a lethal drug

By Staff The Associated Press

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks on the second day of the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, on July 19, 2016.

EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
Arkansas’ attorney general has asked for execution dates to be set for eight death row inmates, but state officials said they’re still lacking one of the three lethal injection drugs needed to put the men to death.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson to set dates for the eight men now that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected their appeals.

The U.S. high court on Tuesday said it wouldn’t review a state Supreme Court decision upholding Arkansas’ lethal injection law. Rutledge’s request came hours after the state high court lifted its stay on that ruling.

Prison officials said they haven’t replaced a lethal injection drug that expired in January. Arkansas hasn’t executed an inmate since 2005.

