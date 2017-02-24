Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown to talk hydro in London

As concern over skyrocketing hydro rates remain the focus at Queen’s Park, the leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party is ready to bring the issue to London.

Patrick Brown is set to visit manufacturing company North Star Ice at 4 Stuart Street on Saturday morning before meeting with local media to discuss the hydro rate crisis.

Friday’s announcement of Brown’s planned visit comes just days after the provincial government moved to ban winter disconnections and the same day that Ontario’s energy minister admitted to mistakes with the green energy program.

More information to come.