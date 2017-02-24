Canada
February 24, 2017 3:26 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 3:50 pm

James Santos, Dawson College shooting survivor, graduates from police academy

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

James Santos, one of the survivors of the Dawson College shooting, graduated from the École nationale de police du Québec Friday.

According to the police academy in Nicolet, Que,  71 people received their diplomas in the school’s 178th graduation ceremony.

Santos was given a special award of excellence.

The honour is given by the instructors to a student who, among other criteria, shows perseverance and engagement.

James Santos, a survivor of the Dawson College shooting in 2006, graduates, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Donna Varrica

 

Deadly day

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006, a young man starting shooting outside the de Maisonneuve Boulevard entrance to the school, injuring six people.

He then stormed the campus and opened fire, killing one and injuring many others as chaos erupted in the main atrium.

The victim, Anastasia De Sousa, was sitting in the cafeteria with friends when she and three other students were hit.

The shooter asked Santos, whom he had taken hostage, if Anastasia was still alive.

Santos told him he didn’t know and begged for her to leave the school to be treated.

Dawson College shooting

A student breaks down as she talks on a cellphone during a shooting incident at Dawson College in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Ian Barrett
Dawson College shooting

Students run from Dawson College after reports of a gunman in the building in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz
Dawson College students

Students evacuate the school during a shooting incident at Dawson College in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson
Dawson College shooting

Students take cover behind a car at Dawson College after reports of a gunman in the building in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz
Dawson College shooting

Evacuated students comfort each other during a shooting incident at Dawson College in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Ian Barrett
Dawson College shooting

Police direct a man running to take cover during a shooting incident at Dawson College in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson
Dawson College shooting

A woman is evacuated during a shooting incident at Dawson College in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson
DAWSON COLLEGE

Chris Neill pauses for a short prayer after putting a rose against the fence at Dawson College in Montreal Thursday Sept. 14, 2006. Neill’s friend Liz Distalo was shot Wednesday by a gunman who went on a rampage in the college.

CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson
SHOOTING COLLEGE

A student is overcome with emotion at a makeshift memorial in front of Dawson College in Montreal Friday, Sept. 15, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz
DAWSON

Three yellow roses sit on a fence outside Dawson College in Montreal Thursday, Sept. 14, 2006.

CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson

The shooter then asked another male student if Anastasia was dead and was told he didn’t know.

He then riddled her body with bullets.

“Now she’s dead,” he said, according to a coroner’s report into the tragedy.

About 20 others were wounded before he turned the gun on himself.

