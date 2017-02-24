James Santos, Dawson College shooting survivor, graduates from police academy

James Santos, one of the survivors of the Dawson College shooting, graduated from the École nationale de police du Québec Friday.

According to the police academy in Nicolet, Que, 71 people received their diplomas in the school’s 178th graduation ceremony.

Santos was given a special award of excellence.

The honour is given by the instructors to a student who, among other criteria, shows perseverance and engagement.

Deadly day

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006, a young man starting shooting outside the de Maisonneuve Boulevard entrance to the school, injuring six people.

He then stormed the campus and opened fire, killing one and injuring many others as chaos erupted in the main atrium.

The victim, Anastasia De Sousa, was sitting in the cafeteria with friends when she and three other students were hit.

The shooter asked Santos, whom he had taken hostage, if Anastasia was still alive.

Santos told him he didn’t know and begged for her to leave the school to be treated.

The shooter then asked another male student if Anastasia was dead and was told he didn’t know.

He then riddled her body with bullets.

“Now she’s dead,” he said, according to a coroner’s report into the tragedy.

About 20 others were wounded before he turned the gun on himself.

