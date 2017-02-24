Mysterious sea creature washes ashore on beach in the Philippines

The remains of a large sea creature washed up on a beach in the Dinagat Islands, Philippines on Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified creature, which measured 4.5 metres (15 feet) in length, surprised local residents.

The carcass, believed to be that of a sea cow, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Manila, washed up on a beach in Barangay Poblacion, Cagadianao.

The creature was already in a state of advanced decomposition when found.

Teodoro L. Alipayo, who took these videos and pictures, told Reuters that a sample of the specimen has been taken to BFAR Manila for laboratory experimentation to determine the species and cause of death.

The carcass has a total length of 6.3 meters (20.6 feet), excluding the tail which is missing, and a total width of two meters (6.6 feet) from the dorsal to pectoral fin.

Alipayo said that the bones are being preserved as a memento of this rare event.