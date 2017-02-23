Ontario Energy Board orders utility companies to reconnect all customers

The Ontario Energy Board has ordered utility companies in the province to reconnect all customers currently without power. The order also states that companies must remove load-limiters, a device used to restrict the flow of electricity, from the homes of all residential customers.

The order will see roughly 930 customers from across Ontario reconnected to their electricity services. An additional 3,000 customers will have load-limiters removed.

“I expect that distributors will make reconnections and the removal of load limiting devices a high priority,” said Brian Hewson, vice president of consumer protection at the OEB. “The OEB will be closely monitoring electricity distributor progress, and will take further action if it appears that a given distributor is not acting responsibly.”

The OEB’s decision comes only a day after the government rushed through the Protection of Vulnerable Energy Customers Act and a failed ultimatum from Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault and Premier Kathleen Wynne to end winter disconnections voluntarily.

“I find it to be in the public interest to amend the licenses of all electricity distributors in order to ensure that residential customers are not disconnected for non-payment for the balance of the 2016 – 2017 winter,” Hewson said. “I understand that a number of electricity distributors have acceded to the Minister’s request to voluntarily suspend the disconnection of residential customers, but others have not.”

The order states that utility companies must comply in a “reasonable” time, but does not provide specifics in terms of when all customers must be reconnected.

The decision also states that companies are prohibited from any further disconnections or the use of load-limiters between now and April 30.

Companies must also work with customers to ensure they have access to available assistance programs and any government relief.

“During the ban on residential disconnection for non-payment, I also expect distributors to focus efforts on promoting solutions for customers that have substantial arrears, including offering arrears management plans; increasing awareness of assistance or support that may be available through the Low-Income Emergency Assistance Program, the Ontario Electricity Support Program or other sources,” said Hewson.

Between now and the end of winter, the OEB says it will conduct a full and through review of it’s customer service guidelines. According to the decision, rules surrounding disconnections from gas and electrical services will be a key component of this review.