Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci to unveil Q3 budget numbers

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta has a multi-billion dollar deficit. Next door in British Columbia, the government tabled its fifth straight balanced budget. It has some asking if Alberta could learn a lesson from our neighbours to the west. Tom Vernon looks at the numbers.

EDMONTON – Albertans will learn today if there’s any good news to report on the province’s multibillion-dollar deficit.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci will reveal the third-quarter update for the budget at the Alberta Legislature.

The province was expected to run up a $10.9 billion deficit this year. That was revised down very slightly to $10.8 billion at the second-quarter update.

READ MORE: Economists meet with Alberta officials, say worst appears to be over

At the second-quarter update, Ceci also said there are signs that an economy bludgeoned by low and oil gas prices is stabilizing.

Alberta remains mired in an economic downturn due to the prolonged slump in oil and gas prices.

The Q3 update will be made public during the finance minister’s news conference on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

