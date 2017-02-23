She sang at Trump’s inauguration. Now she’s turned on him over transgender rights.

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to scrap Barack Obama’s guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools has seen him take heat from various quarters.

Hundreds of protesters outside the White House demonstrated against the decision on Wednesday, chanting, “No hate, no fear, trans students are welcome here.”

And on social media, he’s being criticized by Jackie Evancho, the vocalist who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at his inauguration in January.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

“I am obviously disappointed in the [president’s] decision to send the transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Evancho, who was the runner-up on the fifth season of America’s Got Talent, has a transgender sister named Juliet, People reported in October 2015.

Juliet grew up playing with Barbie dolls, putting on makeup and wearing dresses with her sister, she told the magazine.

She realized she was transgender when she was 13 years old. She came out to her family four years later, on her 17th birthday.

So Trump’s decision hit a personal note for Jackie, who called on the president to meet with her and her sister to talk about transgender rights.

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

Trump has argued that states and public schools are better positioned to make decisions about transgender bathroom use than the federal government is.

But the fight may not be over yet.

Trump’s administration acted when it did because of a U.S. Supreme Court case that has put a transgender teen from Virginia, Gavin Grimm, against school officials who have tried to deny him the ability to use the boys’ bathrooms, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

“I’ve faced my share of adversaries in rural Virginia. I never imagined that my government would be one of them,” Grimm said at a White House protest.