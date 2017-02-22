Police use stun gun on man after alleged domestic dispute
Police have used a Taser electronic stun gun on a man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will inside a Regina home.
Officers were called to a core-area residence around 9:45 last night, where they found a 22-year-old man had barricaded the house and cordoned himself off in a room.
Police say the woman managed to escape, but the man held a type of blade against his own throat as they negotiated with him.
The Taser was eventually used to subdue him before he was taken to hospital for observation.
