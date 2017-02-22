Canada
February 22, 2017 9:42 am

Ontario passes law to end winter hydro disconnections

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Rod Crookston, 76, is having a cold winter in the middle of Toronto. The reason? Toronto Hydro cut off his power last fall because he didn't pay a $1,400 bill. As Sean O'Shea reports, new legislation from the provincial government may soon outlaw winter cut-offs.

A A

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday it has tabled and passed legislation that would give the Ontario Energy Board the authority to end disconnections of electricity during the winter months.

A statement released by Minister of Energy Glenn Thibeault said the government will be seeking Royal Assent later today.

Story continues below

“The ‘Protecting Vulnerable Energy Consumers Act, 2017’ is a law that everyone can get behind – designed specifically to protect Ontarians, because no one should ever be put at risk of disconnection in the winter,” Thibeault said.

READ MORE: 76-year-old Toronto Hydro customer disconnected for winter

“I’m pleased to say that the Opposition have recognized the importance of this issue, and have supported this Bill through unanimous consent.”

Both opposition parties have been pressuring the government over winter disconnections and called on the Liberals to table a separate piece of legislation to deal with it.

READ MORE: How much have hydro bills in Ontario really gone up?

Thibeault last week asked all Ontario electricity distribution companies to voluntarily stop disconnecting customers’ power for non-payment.

About 60,000 disconnections occur in Ontario each year, though the Ontario Energy Board doesn’t have seasonal data. The government notes that most customers are re-connected within 48 hours.

-With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Bill 27
energy costs
Glenn Thibeault
hydro rate
Ontario electricity cost
Ontario hydro
Ontario Liberals
patrick brown
Rising Hydro Rates
rising ontario hydro
winter disconnections

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News