Knee, hip surgery wait-time targets not being set by Nova Scotia Health Authority: auditor

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the province’s largest health authority has fallen short on two-year-old recommendations on wait-time reporting for knee and hip surgeries.

Michael Pickup says in a report released Wednesday that the Nova Scotia Health Authority has only completed two of the seven recommendations made in 2014 dealing with operating room usage and surgical wait-time reporting.

READ MORE: NS man waiting over two years for hip surgery optimistic about wait time reduction

The appendix of the report says that in Nova Scotia about 90 per cent of patients received their hip replacement within 750 days and knee replacements within 800 days, compared to a national goal of the same percentage of patients receiving the treatment within 182 days.

Pickup says the province continues to have the longest wait times for knee and hip surgeries in Canada, yet the health authority has yet to give citizens a clear target of how long they must await for the operations and a monitoring system to indicate how hospitals are performing.

“Important recommendations, such as setting specific targets for short-term surgery wait times and publicly reporting against those targets, are not complete,” says the report.

The report says that the health authority told auditors they have internal targets and the merger of health authorities has slowed down a response to the recommendations for a monitoring system.

READ MORE: Scotia Surgery contract expanded to allow for surgeries 5 days a week

However, Pickup’s report said auditors had expected to see the health authority produce a timeline for following up on the recommendations.

“Our 2014 audit of surgical waitlist and operating room utilization found that Nova Scotia was not meeting national benchmarks … which shows the importance of managing waitlists and operating room usage,” says the report.

In addition to being in last place in the Canadian Institute of Health Information rankings for knee and hip surgeries, the province is in seventh place for cataract surgery.

READ MORE: Q & A: How long are medical wait times in Canada by province and procedure?

The auditor general also says in the report that he’s concerned with slow progress by the Department of Transportation in making in carrying out 35 recommendations made in 2013 to improve measures that prevent inventory loss or theft.

“The recommendations are not complex and are within the department’s control. The department’s poor performance in dealing with these issues is disappointing,” says the report.

Pickup also noted the Tri-County Regional School Board, based in Yarmouth, has yet to complete a study to understand the below average performance of its 5,900 students.

The report notes the board continues to have below average student achievement, highlighting the need for schools to identify root causes and make sure responses are targeting the key problem areas.

READ MORE: Patients in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick face longest wait for medically necessary surgery

Pickup praises the Liberal government for improving its overall record on completing recommendations made in 2013 and 2014, saying close to three quarters of the 321 recommendations he made in the time period were carried out.