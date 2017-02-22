Midfielder from Alberta named FC Edmonton captain

Canadian international Nik Ledgerwood has been named captain of FC Edmonton.

The 32-year-old midfielder from Lethbridge, Alta., succeeds defender Albert Watson as skipper of the NASL team.

“Albert has been a fantastic captain for FC Edmonton the past four seasons and it’s now time to take the weight and responsibility of being captain off his shoulders to allow him to focus solely on his football,” head coach Colin Miller said in a statement.

“Nik is a product of Alberta and had a fantastic season last year with the club and is looking forward to taking over this role with the team. He is the ideal player and ambassador for the club moving forward and has the support of the entire organization behind him.”

Ledgerwood scored two goals and playing 2,625 minutes in 32 appearances in his debut season for Edmonton last year.

“It’s an honour to be a captain for any club, but to be the captain of the club from my home province of Alberta puts that much more emphasis on it,” Ledgerwood said.

FC Edmonton kicks off the 2017 NASL campaign on April 2.