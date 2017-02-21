Alberta Energy Regulator names companies behind on pipeline safety

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it’s making it easier for the public to see which oil and gas companies are falling behind on pipeline safety.

The regulator launched a new pipeline reporting website Tuesday that lays out several pipeline safety ratings for all operators in the province over the past two years.

Topping the list for amount of liquid released is Enerplus Corp., with about 875,000 litres leaked, while Apache Canada Ltd. was second with about 629,000 litres leaked.

On an incident per kilometre of pipeline ratio, Chinook Energy has the worst rating with about 52 incidents per 1,000 kilometres, followed by Osum Production Corp. with about 37 incidents per 1,000 kilometres.

The regulator said the new reporting platform is designed to create greater transparency as well as push companies to improve their safety performance.

On the whole, pipeline incidents are on the decline in Alberta, with a 44 per cent drop in annual incidents over the past ten years and a three per cent drop between 2015 and 2016.

