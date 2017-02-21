Unresolved health and safety issues at Okanagan motel

The District of Lake Country may not renew the business license this year for the Airport Inn Lakeside.

It’s alleged some building practices at the motel don’t comply with the BC Building Code and local bylaws.

“It comes down to the public health and safety risk of not having building permits issued and not having the confidence that those building code issues have been addressed,” says district community development manager Jamie McEwan.

The district has provided motel owner, Raif Fleihan, with a list of issues it wants addressed.

They include:

– A report from the BC Safety Authority stating electrical issues are compliant.

-A structural engineer report stating a floor system saturated with water is safe.

– An expert’s report stating mold remediation is complete.

– A complete building permit application.

Fleihan denies the allegations of health and safety infractions.

He plans to be at tonight’s meeting when Lake Country council deliberates the staff suggestion to not issue a 2017 business license until the motel owner conforms with all district bylaws and provincial statutes.