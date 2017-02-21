B.C. man writes storybook on the challenges of dwarfism

Living in a small town never stopped Riley Windeler from pursuing his dreams.

The 26-year-old grew up in Horsefly B.C., which has a population of about 1,000. Growing up Windeler says he was bullied because he has dwarfism.

Windeler is now writing a children’s book on his experience growing up with the condition. He hopes to publish his book and teach kids about dwarfism by putting it in schools.

“Younger kids might not know about uncommon things like dwarfism, putting this in the school systems will be a teaching lesson,” says Windeler. “Even though these people have differences, there’s something to learn off them.”

Windeler says his condition never stopped him from being a normal kid and participating in all the things his friends could.

“The book shows my experiences of being told I couldn’t do something because of my size, and saying I can do anything that a normal person can do.”

Now, Windeler works inspiring others as an educational assistant in Horsefly.

“We may have differences but we can do the same things that an average person can. It may not be in the same form or in the same way, but anything is possible.”