Alleged gang leader charged in 2016 Toronto shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured

A year after a gang-related shooting outside of a restaurant in Toronto’s Chinatown left two people dead and three others wounded, police have charged a second suspect who they say was the leader of a violent gang originating in Nova Scotia.

Both suspects were also previously charged in a separate shooting in the city’s downtown core on Halloween 2015 that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Toronto police responded to a report of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. near Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street on Jan. 31, 2016, outside the busy New Ho King Restaurant, where there had been a fight between a group of men before gunfire rang out.

David Eminess, 26, and Quinn Taylor, 29, were both fatally shot outside the restaurant and two other people nearby were struck by stray bullets after police said the gunman opened fire at the group.

Police said in February 2016 they believed the shooter intended to kill Eminess and Taylor, adding the victims were targeted but weren’t involved in street gang activity.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the four others were taken to hospital. The second victim died from his injuries hours later.

Kyle Sparks-McKinnon, 26, of Toronto, was arrested Feb. 11, 2016 and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Police released CCTV images of several persons of interest from the time of the shooting that they said directly led to the arrest.

VIDEO: Arrest made in Chinatown double homicide (Feb. 12, 2016)

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested a second suspect, 33-year-old Jahmal Richardson of Oakville, Ont. He has also been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on March 2.

Both Sparks-McKinnon and Richardson were also charged in the Halloween 2015 shooting of Charles Shillingford in downtown Toronto.

Police said Shillingford was shot in the chest in the area of Yonge and Charles streets just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, before crashing his vehicle into a building near Yonge and College streets. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said in May 2016 they had executed several search warrants and arrest warrants in relation to the shooting of Shillingford.

Richardson and Sparks-McKinnon as well as Mitchell Mannette, 20, of Halifax and Denzell Tyresse Walter Desmond, 19, of Halifax were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with that shooting and appeared in court on May 19, 2016.

A month later, police announced they “eradicated” a violent downtown street gang called Heart of a King following a Canada-wide investigation that led to the arrests of 53 people on 285 charges.

Police said the multi-jurisdictional police operation, nicknamed Project Sizzle, began in January 2016 and culminated in predawn raids at multiple locations in the Greater Toronto Area in June 2016 — totalling 43 search warrants.

In addition to the arrests of the suspects, four of whom were apprehended in Montreal, several items were also seized including 11 vehicles, 17 firearms, an undisclosed amount of drugs, body armour, jewelry and $45,000 in cash.

Investigators say the Heart of a King gang, also known as H.O.K. and began operating in 2010, originated from a well known gang from Nova Scotia called North Preston’s Finest.

Toronto Police Insp. Bryan Bott said in June that Richardson was the alleged leader of the gang, which centred its criminal activity on adult entertainment establishments and local bars in downtown Toronto, and used the alias Bam or Bambino. Bott said Sparks-McKinnon was also a member of the gang.

With files from David Shum